Norfolk council cost $447,000 in 2020

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp can expect to see her name on the province’s 2020 Sunshine List with total compensation last year amounting to $106,800.

The figure is contained in a report tabled at Norfolk council on March 9. The report, which was prepared by Norfolk reconciliation analyst Tammy Murphy, says Chopp drew a base salary of $103,595.

The mayor also collected $1,072 in mileage and claimed $2,130 for “conferences and other expenses.”

“The statement of remuneration and expenses includes both items paid directly to council members or council appointees and items paid directly to vendors on behalf of council members or council appointees,” Murphy says in her report. “Remuneration costs include wages as well as employer contributions for statutory benefits, life insurance and registered retirement savings plans.”

The next day, Mayor Chopp said council remuneration has gone up in some areas despite an ongoing wage freeze approved in 2019 due to new accounting procedures. This includes accounting for council expenses previously unreported such as county-issued cell phones. Despite this more inclusive approach, Norfolk council remuneration in 2020 was less than the previous year — $447,000 versus $451,600 in 2019.