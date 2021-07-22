Norfolk council is deadlocked on whether it should proceed with a formal investigation of leaks of sensitive information arising from in-camera meetings.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

After a prolonged discussion on July 20, council agreed to receive a report on the matter as information and moved on.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk council balks at integrity investigation Back to video

At recent meetings, council members expressed interest in getting to the bottom of leaks that have harmed staff morale while potentially jeopardizing complicated real-estate transactions.

However, when informed that a wide-open investigation might cost as much as $100,000 with no guarantee of results, council balked.

“The idea of how much this might cost us without getting an answer is just too much,” said Simcoe Coun. Ryan Taylor. “We should just drop it and smarten up.”

Port Rowan Coun. Tom Masschaele agreed. Masschaele also doesn’t like the pall a lengthy probe would cast over a council that is supposed to work together for the betterment of Norfolk.

“We have no guarantee this won’t go to $100,000 and get no results,” Masschaele said. “I’m not in favour of investigating my colleagues or spending money on it. That’s it.”

Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman also wants to get to the bottom of the problem. But like many on council, she doesn’t want to have to explain a large legal bill with nothing to show for it to her constituents.

“I feel like I’m between a rock and a hard place,” she said. “I would like my name and council as a whole cleared, but I’m also cognizant of money. I’m feeling torn on that.”

Mayor Kristal Chopp bridled at the suggestion that the leaks recorded to date may be innocent or inadvertent.

She cited the example of an in-camera report early last year that contained details of CAO Jason Burgess’s compensation package. The contents of this report made its way to a local citizens’ advocacy website shortly after it was circulated.