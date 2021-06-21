Norfolk auxiliary constable faces sex assault charges
Additional charges related to alleged sexual offences have been laid against a member of the Norfolk County OPP Auxiliary Unit.
On June 18, Norfolk OPP reported that Todd Frederick Boylan, 48 – a five-year member of the Norfolk OPP Auxiliary – has been charged with several more offences in addition to the theft charges that were levied against him last month.
These include two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, four counts of voyeurism, three counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of making prints or possessing images for the purposes of publishing child pornography.
Boylan was arrested on the latest charges Friday and was to appear for a bail hearing in Simcoe.
May 27, OPP charged Boylan with multiple counts of theft under $5,000 related to thefts from the men’s locker room at the Simcoe Recreation Centre in Norfolk County. The incidents occurred in 2016, 2018 and 2018. Court documents allege that underwear was stolen in the locker-room thefts.
Court documents also allege that the child pornography possession charges and the charge of making child pornography date from incidents occurring between June 1, 2020, and March 18 of this year.
Boylan, who lives in Simcoe, has been suspended from duty.
Last month, the court imposed two publication bans on the Boylan case. One protects the names of alleged victims and the other means no information can be shared from his May 31 bail hearing.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers of Norfolk and Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com .
Tipsters who help Crime Stoppers solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
– with files from Postmedia