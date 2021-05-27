Norfolk archivist recognized for service to community

Article content

Norfolk County archivist Joshua Klar has received provincial recognition.

Klar, who joined the municipality in 2018 as Norfolk’s first archivist, was granted the Emerging Leader Award by the Archives Association of Ontario, or AAO.

“It was humbling,” Klar, a London native, said of the award. “I was very shocked to be recognized by my colleagues around the province. It’s just quite an honour to have that.”

Created in 2018, the award celebrates early-career archivists whose work and service demonstrate consistent growth, leadership and promise.

Klar graduated in 2015 from London’s Western University with a master’s degree in library and information science with a concentration in archives and records management. He began working full-time with the City of Thunder Bay Archives, before moving to the Norfolk job.

He was hired to facilitate the establishment of a municipal archives facility and manage its operations. In 2020, Norfolk council approved an archives establishing bylaw, thanks largely to Klar’s efforts.