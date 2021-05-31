Norfolk actor Kolton Stewart working on what he calls a 'dream role'
Kolton Stewart, Norfolk’s multi-talented performer, is in Ireland working on a new film he says is a dream come true.
“This is a really exciting project because it is a musical,” Stewart said. “So being able to tap into all of my ‘tools in the toolbox’ has been great.
Norfolk actor Kolton Stewart working on what he calls a 'dream role'
“I always love it when I’m able to sing and dance while also acting on any given project so being able to do all three is a dream come true.”
Stewart, 21, is part of the cast of the Walt Disney production Disenchanted, scheduled to come out sometime in 2022.
The story is set a decade after Enchanted and the main characters, Giselle, Robert and Morgan have moved from New York to the suburbs. When Giselle begins to question her happily ever after, she wishes her life was more like a fairytale.
Her wish, however, turns both her real life and her animated home of Andalasia upside down.
Stewart can’t say too much about his character except to say that his character wasn’t part of Enchanted, the first film released by Disney in 2007.
“I think people are really going to love this movie,” Stewart who lives in Lynedoch, south of Delhi, said. “The music is phenomenal and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.
“The script is great and timely and everybody is putting their heart and soul into the production.”
Fans of Enchanted are really going to enjoy the new film, he added.
The production is so extensive it requires a great deal of rehearsal time so that by the time the actors get to the camera everything is razor sharp. Stewart has been in rehearsal for two months and said he is enjoying every minute of it.
“It truly doesn’t feel like work,” Stewart said. “This entire production is filled with so many amazing people.
“I just feel so honoured to be included with remarkably talented collection of people.”
The cast includes Amy Adams, James Marsden, Maya Rudoph, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel, Adams was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in Enchanted (2007) for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy.
“I’m acting and working alongside all of these amazing actors who I have look up to my whole life,” Stewart said. “It truly is a dream.”
Filming during the COVID-19 has been challenging but Stewart is thankful that he has been able to continue working through the pandemic.
“It has been the most challenging time for this whole world and I know so many people who have suffered mentally, physically and financially,” Stewart said. “I just really hope a movie like this one can give joy to this world and hopefully by the time this movie is out … COVID will be a distant memory (at least we can hope).”
Stewart’s career in show business began as a child when he landed a role as the drummer in The Music Man in Stratford.
He later performed with the classical theatre company in West Side Story and Macbeth.
Stewart was the lead in the U.S. tour of The Lion King, sang on the Ellen Degeneres Show and appeared in Angels in the Snow and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.
When he was 14, Stewart landed the lead role in Some Assembly Required, a television series about a teenaged boy who owns and operates a video game company with his buddies.