Nominal increase in Haldimand water rates approved

Haldimand County has approved a water and wastewater budget for 2021 with a nominal rate increase.

Haldimand council reviewed the draft budget Jan. 26. Average ratepayers in Haldimand County will see a 37-cent increase in their monthly bill, which works out to a 0.4 percent increase over 2020.

In a news release, the county said major upgrades are planned this year at the Caledonia water treatment plant. Smaller projects at other facilities involve maximizing efficiencies and optimizing system processes.

“The budget emphasizes that provincial legislation has the ability to significantly impact municipal operations,” the county says. “As such, senior staff will continue to monitor the political environment and lobby against changes that may impact the affordability of water rates in Ontario.”

Approving the water and wastewater budget traditionally kicks off budget season in Haldimand County. With the rate-supported document concluded, Haldimand council turns its attention to the long-range capital budget and the levy-supported operating budget for 2021.