No physical Mayor’s Levee, so Molnar uses social media for New Year’s message

The Tillsonburg and District Historical Society was not able to play host to its annual Mayor’s Levee.

But Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar was able to share his message through media and social media channels.

“We normally hold the Levee the first week of January,” said Molnar, who has participated in several past levees organized by the historical society at Annandale National Historic Site, home of Tillsonburg’s first mayor, E.D. Tillson, son of town founder George Tillson.

“We obviously don’t have the capacity to do that this year,” said Molnar, “but we’d like to recognize the efforts of the Tillsonburg and District Historical Society through the years, and the volunteers that they have, and of course our own team at the National Historic Site. Protocols and respecting public safety did not provide for that this year, but I still felt it was important to release a positive message – a message with the reality and ultimately hope and some level of compassion – understanding that while we’ve suffered and continue to suffer many challenges in 2020, that we remain a resilient community.”