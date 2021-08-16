No appointments needed, no waiting at Oxford-Elgin clinics

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

As of Aug. 11, 78 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin counties were people under the age of 40.

“This is the age group with the lowest rate of vaccination and that’s why subsequently the highest percentage of cases,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock during a conference call.

“These cases are quite evenly spread between Elgin-St. Thomas and Oxford County and they are occurring slightly more in males than females.”

Twelve new weekend COVID-19 cases were announced Monday in the region, which has 28 active cases in total. Tillsonburg had two cases, Woodstock seven, St. Thomas eight, and Aylmer six.

“The rise of cases that we’re seeing in our region is also happening across the province,” Lock noted.

“As we look into the fall and we look to the beginning of the new school year, I emphasize the importance of creating a protective ring around our children. So this is really important – we have almost 30,000 people in our region who are under the age of 12 and who can’t be vaccinated due to their age. So the best way for us to have a safe school year is for the older siblings and parents and extended family, and all the rest of us, to get vaccinated so that children themselves are less likely to be infected.”

At least 80 per cent of those 12-and-older need at least one dose of vaccine, and 75 per cent need to have their second dose to move past Step 3 of the province’s latest re-opening.

As of Monday, 81.5 per cent of the 12-and-older population in Ontario had one dose, and 73.5 per cent two doses. In Oxford-Elgin, 80.4 per cent had one dose and 70.7 per cent two doses.