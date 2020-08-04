Nine COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg

New COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tillsonburg, and as of Tuesday, August 4 the number of active cases is now nine.

The number of cases in the Oxford-Elgin region has tripled in the last week, now at 80 as of Tuesday, including one case of a person with an address outside Ontario. Currently there are 42 cases in Aylmer, 18 in the Municipality of Bayham, three in St. Thomas, nine in Tillsonburg and six in Norwich.

The total number of cumulative cases in Oxford-Elgin since the first positive tests March 23 (Elgin) and March 25 (Oxford) were recorded is now 178, up 12 since Monday. Southwestern Public Health’s daily reports show 94 of those have been resolved. There have been five fatalities in Elgin, none in Oxford County.

Tillsonburg’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 17 Bear Street tested 217 people last week. To book an appointment call 1-855-905-6148. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

Southwestern Public Health unit’s COVID-19 Information Line is open seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The number is 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9. Call if you have questions.