New Year brings new program to Tillsonburg hospital

This latest expansion of the hospital’s surgical program is possible for eligible patients due to an evolution in the total joint process with an emphasis on regional anesthesia, surgical approach and outpatient rehabilitation, said Sandy Jansen, the hospital’s president and CEO.

Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital is continuing to raise funds in support of this orthopaedic surgery program with the John and Liz Lessif Matching Program. The Lessifs will match any community gifts up to $500,000 total, with proceeds going towards the immediate need to support the orthopaedic program with new state of the art surgical equipment.

In support of the new program, in August 2021 the hospital welcomed Dr. Clayton Inculet, who completed his Orthopaedic Residency and Fellowship in orthopaedic trauma and foot and ankle surgery at London Health Sciences Centre.

“The outpatient surgical program provides healthy patients an avenue to be able to recover from the procedure in the comfort of their own home with online and outpatient supports,” said Inculet in the media release.

“Typically, patients eligible for same day procedures have no major ongoing medicals issues that would require an inpatient post-operative stay. Candidates for outpatient surgery will be screened at the initial consultation.”

“At our hospitals, we are constantly seeking ways to provide the highest quality and safest healthcare for our communities and COVID-19 has added pressures to our system that none of us would have imagined,” said Jansen. “I am so proud of our team and grateful to our Foundation and our donors and to Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health for providing the necessary support to get this program running. While not all of these procedures can be completed on an outpatient basis, with each one we shorten the list of those waiting for surgeries.”