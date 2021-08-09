There was cheering at Lake Lisgar Water Park when it was announced on Friday that Tillsonburg’s new ‘Giant Twister Slide’ would be open for sliding.

Water park visitors were able to ride the slide again Saturday and Sunday leading up to Monday’s ‘grand opening.’

New 'twister slide' officially opens at Lake Lisgar Water Park

To celebrate, a half-price swim was offered on August 9th. They also held a draw to win a free Lake Lisgar Water Park pass for the remainder of the summer.

“Just to say thanks for the collective patience of all the kids and the swimmers,” said Chris Baird, Director of Recreation, Culture & Parks. “They’ve basically watched the assembly piece by piece go up.”

The water park, which is open 11-6 daily (weather permitting) through August, will close for the season on Labour Day weekend.

The new slide, which replaced the water park’s original 1995 slide (there’s a photo of Irv Horton and Bryce Sibbick at the water park commemorating the opening), has undergone rigorous safety testing leading up to the August 6th ‘soft launch.’

“It’s been a real team effort, for sure,” said Baird. “We’re really proud how this one pulled together. This goes back a couple of years when council decided that they wanted to replace the old slide… The plans and designs were prepared, then the slide was procured through a company based in Ottawa. They specialize in water slides and water parks all over the world actually, they’re quite an impressive company.”

COVID-19 caused some delays in the construction process and slide assembly.

“Because this wasn’t a brand new build, we were trying to adapt this new slide, which is very similar to the old one, to the proper footings – everything that’s underground to support the slide.”