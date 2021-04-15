New real estate sales record for month of March

Article content

A new sales record was set for the month of March in the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board area.

The number of homes sold through the MLS System of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 212 units in March 2021.

This was an advance of 71% from March 2020. This was also the third highest monthly total in history of its record-keeping.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totalled a record 456 units over the first three months of the year. This was up sharply by 44.8% from the same period in 2020.

“Resale home sales set yet another monthly record in March,” said David Bennett, President of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board in a media release.

“There was a notable increase in the number of new listings this past month, which helped push overall inventory back above 100 units. Although market conditions have eased marginally, active listings are still hovering only slightly above the lowest levels in history. Combine this factor with the current strong demand and you have recipe for a hot spring market that is likely to continue to put upward pressure on prices.”