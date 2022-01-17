New pop-up vaccine clinics announced in Tillsonburg, Aylmer
Almost 400 people received a COVID-19 vaccine dose last Thursday at a Southwestern Public Health pop-up clinic at the Straffordville Community Centre.
“We didn’t need to give out tickets after 12 p.m. because we basically had caught everybody up,” said Susan MacIsaac, SWPH program director.
There were short lines from 11-12 – five minutes or less – and by 2-3 p.m. it was truly walk-in, although only Pfizer was available at that point.
“They were steady the whole day,” said MacIsaac, noting 392 people in total were vaccinated by Medavie Inc. staff, including 30 first doses.
“I think it was an amazing day.”
About half were 50-and-older, said MacIsaac, and the day’s supply of Moderna was used up. There were also 29 five to 11-year-olds (pediatric Pfizer) and seven 12-17 teens (Pfizer).
“It’s so hard when you have walk-in clinics, you want to make sure you have more of the product that most people can get – 30-plus are recommended to get Moderna and 18-29 are only Pfizer. We were trying to make sure we had enough for everyone.”
In total, the health unit had 500 doses on site Thursday.
“My one message I would give to the community is don’t wait until we come (with pop-up clinics). It’s great that they came out to the Straffordville clinic, but really we want people to come as quickly as they can.”
The health unit’s two mass immunization clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock remain open throughout the week.
COVID-19 clinics had been previously announced in Tillsonburg for Feb. 2 and March 2 in the Lions Den at the Tillsonburg Community Centre.
NEW CLINICS
There is a new one-day clinic in Tillsonburg on Jan. 25.
“I just added the Jan. 25 clinic and we have a new one in Aylmer on Jan. 21. So it’s 10-3 at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer and 10-3 in Tillsonburg on the 25th. So if people want to get their appointments, that’s great, and we’re hoping to book more pop-ups as we go along.”
According to the SWPH website, the two new clinic are intended for ‘staff in school/school support or childcare settings, children aged 5-11 and their parents, and staff in Long-Term Care and Retirement Homes.’
Book online at www.covidvaccineLM.ca . When asked what priority population you belong to, choose ‘Targeted Populations.’ If you have trouble booking online, call the booking line at 1-800-922-0096 extension 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The GO-VAXX bus initiative and Ontario Ministry of Health have assisted with the pop-up clinics.
“The GO-VAXX bus had a clinic in Aylmer on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The Straffordville clinic was sort of under GO-VAXX but there was no bus. They work with me and I help them find the sites (in Oxford and Elgin) and sometimes we assist with supplies and vaccine. So these were a couple of indoor clinics.
“Medavie is an EMS/first responder group so they are also doing work with them (GO-VAXX) as well. I think the Red Cross is a fairly new for the Ministry as well and they did the Port Burwell clinic last Thursday.”
cabbott@postmedia.com