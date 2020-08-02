New outbreak at Delhi LTC Centre

Visits to the Delhi Long-Term Care Centre are on hold after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility on the weekend.

The outbreak involved just one staff member who has tested positive and is not currently working at the facility. According to the province, an outbreak must be called when any staff member or resident has the virus.

This is the second time an outbreak has been declared at the facility. In June, an employee also tested positive at the long-term care home.

At that point, all residents and staff were tested, residents were isolated in their rooms and received all meals there and staff wore full personal protective equipment and increased hygiene measures.

On Sunday, the county said a public health management plan was instituted at the home.

Haldimand-Norfolk posted four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 463.

The new case is offset by an additional person who is considered to have recovered from the virus, meaning there are 32 active cases in the community. On Saturday, there were 29 active cases on record.

A total of 399 people have had the virus and recovered and 32 people have died, including a migrant farm worker and 27 residents of Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville.

As of Saturday, there were 4,061 people tested and found negative.

In nearby Brantford-Brant County, one new case of the virus were added to the tally, bringing the total of cases there to 148 since the pandemic began.

There are 11 active cases in that community.

On Six Nations, 15 cases have been confirmed with 1 death since March. New Credit band has had one case.

Across Ontario, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 39,449, an increase of 116 cases from Saturday. Ontario reported just one COVID death in the previous 24 hours.

So far, 2,778 people in the province have died with the virus and 35,359 have recovered from it.

Ontario reported doing another 30,443 tests in the daily reporting period bringing the total number of virus tests to 2,235,697.

