Article content

The Town of Tillsonburg continues to remind residents that the ice at the J.L. Scott Outdoor Recreation Pad is available for skating only.

That means no sticks, no pucks, no ringette rings. New signs went up Tuesday morning to remind people of the provincial restrictions.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New ‘no sticks, no pucks’ signage goes up at outdoor rink Back to video

“The outdoor recreation rink will continue to be available for the time being,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar during his weekly social media live-stream on Jan. 6.

“I remind members of the public, again, especially the adults, that there is no sticks, no pucks and no scrimmages,” said Molnar.

“This is a provincial gathering restriction that the local municipality supports. This is all subject to group size and physical distancing as listed on the facility.

“I encourage us all to play by the rules and access will remain available. Create additional health concerns, and … the rink’s operational capacity could be jeopardized.”