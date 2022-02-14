New medical officer of health for SW Public Health begins March 21

Dr. Ninh Tran is the new medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health effective March 21 and is now serving in that capacity as the interim officer.

The announcement was made Feb. 14.

Dr. Joyce Lock has served in that capacity for the past year and is retiring on March 31.

The health unit services Oxford and Elgin counties.

Tran is presently the associate medical officer of health for Hamilton Public Health Services. He is also a practicing primary care provider and has had both administrative and instructional duties with McMaster University’s Public Health and Preventive Medicine Residency Program in the Department of Health Research Methods, Evaluation, and Impact.

Tran holds a medical degree from Queen’s University, a Master’s degree in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Guelph, and a Master’s degree in Health Research Methodology from McMaster University.

“In a field of excellent candidates, Dr. Tran stood out for his alignment with Southwestern Public Health’s core values,” said Larry Martin, chair of the Southwestern Public Health Board of Health, in a media release.

“His work in health research methods, evidence and impact will help us meet our goal of implementing the types of services that respond to local needs and demonstrate value for residents.”

“I am confident that as our work combating COVID-19 decreases over time and we continue with our attention on the significant health and social inequities that impact our communities, Dr. Tran’s leadership will help us in our work with individuals, partners, and the systems that impact population health,” said Cynthia St. John, the CEO Southwestern Public Health.