New May dates set for Mamma Mia in Tillsonburg

‘The show must go on’ is a common saying in live theatre.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Theatre Tillsonburg might be saying, ‘the show must go on… and on… and on’ after setting new dates – May 4-8 and May 11-15, 2022.

Originally set to open April 30, 2020 after auditions started in the fall of 2019, the massively popular Mamma Mia! sold out more than two months before the first of eight nights – unprecedented in Theatre Tillsonburg’s 30 years at Otter Valley Playhouse.

COVID-19 in March 2020 forced the first delay. Plans to go in late June 2020 were soon changed with government restrictions not allowing them to rehearse, or perform in front of a full house.

“The show must and will go on,” said Mamma Mia director Tom Heeney in November 2020.

“It is important to emphasize the show is postponed, not cancelled,” said Theatre Tillsonburg. “Current ticketholders still retain the right to use their existing seats that they have purchased to see the show.

“Live theatre will be back as soon as we can all gather together again safely. Until then be safe, be well, and take care of each other.”

In November 2021, with pandemic and government restrictions still in place, Theatre Tillsonburg announced another dates starting in February 2022. Firm dates.

“It’s just so wonderful to hear all these voices singing,” said music director Dianne Clark after two October 2021 rehearsals. “It’s so phenomenal. By the time we get to February to do our show it’s going to be really, really good. We’re very, very excited.”