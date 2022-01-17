New May dates set for Mamma Mia in Tillsonburg
‘The show must go on’ is a common saying in live theatre.
During the COVID-19 pandemic Theatre Tillsonburg might be saying, ‘the show must go on… and on… and on’ after setting new dates – May 4-8 and May 11-15, 2022.
Originally set to open April 30, 2020 after auditions started in the fall of 2019, the massively popular Mamma Mia! sold out more than two months before the first of eight nights – unprecedented in Theatre Tillsonburg’s 30 years at Otter Valley Playhouse.
COVID-19 in March 2020 forced the first delay. Plans to go in late June 2020 were soon changed with government restrictions not allowing them to rehearse, or perform in front of a full house.
“The show must and will go on,” said Mamma Mia director Tom Heeney in November 2020.
“It is important to emphasize the show is postponed, not cancelled,” said Theatre Tillsonburg. “Current ticketholders still retain the right to use their existing seats that they have purchased to see the show.
“Live theatre will be back as soon as we can all gather together again safely. Until then be safe, be well, and take care of each other.”
In November 2021, with pandemic and government restrictions still in place, Theatre Tillsonburg announced another dates starting in February 2022. Firm dates.
“It’s just so wonderful to hear all these voices singing,” said music director Dianne Clark after two October 2021 rehearsals. “It’s so phenomenal. By the time we get to February to do our show it’s going to be really, really good. We’re very, very excited.”
Tickets were still being held (lifted and shifted) for the originals who held on to them.
“They’ve actually been lifted three times for us,” said Clark in November 2021.
MAMMA MIA IN MAY
Now it’s January 2022, and Theatre Tillsonburg has announced new dates in May – the fourth time Mamma Mia dates have shifted.
They had to appeal to the rights holders (MTI – Musial Theatre International in NYC), citing the recent Ontario government lockdown restrictions for live theatres, and they received a very quick response.
“We were really thrilled,” said Clark last Friday. “It’s like the never-ending show here.”
Theatre Tillsonburg knew back in November they might not be able to change dates again after the third shift because professional companies in the area, including one in Toronto, were very interested in it.
“The reality is that COVID is controlling everything. It’s not just hitting us, it’s hitting all theatres.”
Theatre Tillsonburg proposed May 4-8 and May 11-15, 2022, and MTI, which requires specific dates, agreed to those dates.
“We had to think about how quickly things will come down as far as Covid is concerned and how long can we make our cast wait? Because the reality is, we were a month away from opening night and really close to being ready (in March/April 2020) to present it.”
Two years have gone by since the first planned opening night. Add another six to seven months rehearsing prior to that and it has been an incredibly long journey for cast, crew and management.
In that time there has been some recasting. Nine new cast members and some new stage crew joined the team, re-energizing and revitalizing them. They focused on the music in October and November 2021 and discovered they had some new ‘voice levels.’
“For some of the songs you have to have five-part harmony to hear what Abba really did with their songs. We’ve got that now. So that’s been absolutely wonderful and this cast has undoubtedly worked their hearts out.”
There are more than 30 songs, said Clark, and each has some dancing. In their last rehearsal (late December) they did all of the show from beginning to end with only a few spoken lines needing some cleaning up.
“It’s been just phenomenal. They are so bang-on as far as the songs and the dancing, it was just ‘Wow. Oh my, wow!’ That’s been exciting.”
They hope holding it in May will allow full-house shows with an audience of about 150. That would not have been the case in February.
“The issue for us was… how do we seat a sell-out show if we only have 50% capacity? It would mean a lot of disappointed people.”
If there is a positive, in the last two years Theatre Tillsonburg has made some changes to the Otter Valley Playhouse, including improvements to the front lobby.
“When the audience comes back it will be a more comfortable space.”
