New housing options should be available in Tillsonburg after the Town amends its official plan and zoning by-laws to allow ‘additional residential units.’

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I’m glad to see that this is coming forward,” said Councillor Chris Parker at the Jan. 19 Tillsonburg Council meeting.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or New housing options coming to Tillsonburg Back to video

“We’ve had discussions in the Affordable and Attainable Housing Committee in regards to additional residential units (ARUs). I think this will be a very positive change for the Town and will hopefully alleviate some of the housing issues that we’re currently seeing.”

“These are similar conversations that have transpired at the County,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar, noting the ‘tiny home’ has also been discussed as alternative and affordable housing.

In an Oxford Planning report to Council, it was noted the Province recently updated legislation to allow the establishment of ARUs for single detached and semi-detached row housing in certain lower density housing types and removing barriers, primarily through Bill 108 (More Homes, More Choice Act 2019).

“This report is in response to a number of amendments to both Provincial legislation and Provincial policy over the past five or six years,” said Eric Gilbert, Oxford County Senior Planner, at the Jan. 19 Council meeting.

Highlighted in his report, Gilbert noted the intention was to increase the supply of affordable housing, increase the supply of rental housing, increase flexibility in existing housing, and make more efficient use of land, infrastructure and public services.

Since Bill 108 was announced – and amended – Oxford Planning staff have received numerous inquiries, said Gilbert, who recommended Council direct planning staff to ‘review Provincial legislation with respect to additional residential units and initiate changes to the Town’s official plan and zoning by-law, established in 2008, and to establish requirements for those units,’ which was adopted.