Article content

Southwestern Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the Oxford-Elgin region on Monday, and the number of confirmed ongoing cases 383.

According to the last report, 16 cases were hospitalized, three in ICU.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New COVID-19 cases reported in Oxford-Elgin Back to video

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Maple Manor in Tillsonburg Monday, which had 11 deaths at the long-term care facility. Maple Manor had 80 resident cases (out of 90 residents) and 45 staff cases.

PeopleCare in Tavistock has had five deaths, and on Monday had 69 active COVID-19 cases.

Active cases in the Oxford-Elgin region have also reported at Trillium Retirement Home, Caressant Care Bonnie Place, Woodingford Lodge Woodstock, Terrace Lodge Aylmer, and Secord Trails Ingersoll.

Thirty-two people have died in the Oxford-Elgin region since March 2020.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Tillsonburg (17 Bear Street) tested 373 people last week.

The Haldimand-Norfolk region has 193 active cases on Monday.

“This should remind us all that the virus continues to live among us,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in his weekly social media live-stream.

“As mentioned, I remain actively engaged with representatives of Maple Manor, TDMH (Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital), and Southwestern Public Health to ensure they are aware that the Town is here to assist if and when appropriate. We will remain available to be part of any solution.

“These are our residents, and their impacted family and friends. We stand with them and we will assist when called upon.”

cabbott@postmedia.com