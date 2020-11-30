Nearly 1,000 homes vulnerable to flooding in Norfolk

Updated mapping of flood-prone areas along the Lake Erie shoreline will be used to refine planning policies, procedures and documents at Norfolk County.

At a cost of nearly $100,000 over two years, Norfolk partnered with the Long Point Region Conservation Authority and Public Safety Canada on the project.

The mapping is the first update of county records in this area since 1989. Several immediate consequences flow from the new information.

This includes that Norfolk’s expectations for flooding along the lakeshore in case of a 100-year event remains basically unchanged from what they were 30 years ago.

As well, an “actual stable slope allowance” in shoreline areas was used in the update as opposed to an assumed “default value.” Translated, this means setbacks for development in shoreline areas will actually decrease “in many cases,” the report by the consulting firm W.F. Baird and Associates Coastal Engineers says.

“The result of this process is refined hazard mapping that has not varied significantly from previous mapping in most areas,” Norfolk planner Nicole Goodbrand said in a recent report to Norfolk council.

“Thus, the overall impacts to landowners along the lakeshore will not be significant and – in most cases – development rights and opportunities will remain. Where changes will take place, additional hazard mitigation may be required should property development be sought.

“The new mapping also identifies which county infrastructure is at risk and allows various county departments to plan and prepare for impacts from Lake Erie.”

The Erie shoreline in Norfolk County is 135 kilometres long. During this exercise, a total of 70 kilometres was mapped in detail.

More than 100 new maps and graphics were produced. The ones of most interest to the public involve updated maps of inundation zones in lakeshore communities in the event of a 100-year flood.

With regard to once-in-a-century flooding, W.F. Baird and Associates has identified 963 homes in Norfolk at risk. A total of 121 commercial buildings and 14 “institutional” buildings would also be impacted, the report adds.

The updated information will guide modifications to Norfolk’s official plan and zoning bylaw where necessary. It will also influence lakeshore planning decisions involving the LPRCA and Norfolk’s planning department.

Electronic copies of the 365-page Norfolk County Lake Erie Hazard Mapping and Risk Assessment Technical Report are available at the Norfolk County website at https://www.norfolkcounty.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Appendix-A_Hazard-Mapping-Technical-Report.pdf .