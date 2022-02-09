The museum is planning a special Tillsonburg 150 th exhibit this year in the Pratt Gallery about the story of the town’s incorporation in 1872.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Museum plans special Tillsonburg 150 events Back to video

It’s official launch date is still tentative, but it will be in place well before the Town of Tillsonburg’s planned 150th celebrations on July 1st.

“It will look at the story of how we became and incorporated town,” said Patricia Phelps, Manager of Culture & Heritage/Curator of Annandale National Historic Site.

“The museum is also doing our Fun Fair on the Lawn, but we will do it with a Tillsonburg 150 – Canada Day with a twist. We haven’t been able to do the Fun Fair for two years because of COVID and it’s an event that’s been greatly missed by everybody. So we are bringing it back but with a 150 twist in our games and puzzles.”

The annual Canada Day quiz will include questions on Tillsonburg’s history in honour of the 150th.

Annandale House will also be open for tours on July 1st.

SunMedia

The popular 2022 Lunch and Learn program also focuses on the incorporation of the town.

Other special events at the museum include a Coffee with the Clerks on May 4th.

“It’s a talk and coffee with past town clerk Dave Morris, who was clerk for over 30 years, and the current town clerk Michelle Smibert.”

On August 17th there will be a Suffragette Tea, which is a talk on Tillsonburg’s first female mayor Jean Ferrie – she held the office for three terms from 1983-85, 1986-88 and 1989-91. Brenda Carroll later served six months as mayor in 2000.

On Sept. 15, the museum is planning a walking tour of the Tillsonburg cemetery, featuring historic sites including the second generation Tillson family and their children (George and Nancy, the founder and wife, are in the Pioneer Cemetery which closed in the 1880s).

“Most of our elected officials of the past are residing in the local cemetery,” said Phelps.

On Oct. 21st they will host a Luncheon and Talk with a former Tillsonburg mayor.