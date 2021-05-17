Multicultural Heritage Association recognized with provincial volunteerism award

Article content

The Multicultural Heritage Association of Norfolk has been honoured by the Province of Ontario with the June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Volunteerism for their contributions to the community and to the province.

In total, 16 volunteers and volunteer organizations across the province have received the award virtually.

The Multicultural Heritage Association of Norfolk’s award was presented to president Katrina and pastor president Mary Jane Kekes.

Normally the presentations are made in Toronto, but due to COVID-19 this year’s awards were presented online, which included congratulations from Premier Doug Ford, as well as the Minister of Heritage and Culture and others.

“Afterwards, they interviewed us and our interview was used as an introduction for different volunteer presentations all over Ontario,” said Kekes.

“It was really quite an honour. We really put Delhi and Norfolk County on the map. It was a wonderful thing.”