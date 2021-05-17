Multicultural Heritage Association recognized with provincial volunteerism award
The Multicultural Heritage Association of Norfolk has been honoured by the Province of Ontario with the June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Volunteerism for their contributions to the community and to the province.
In total, 16 volunteers and volunteer organizations across the province have received the award virtually.
The Multicultural Heritage Association of Norfolk’s award was presented to president Katrina and pastor president Mary Jane Kekes.
Normally the presentations are made in Toronto, but due to COVID-19 this year’s awards were presented online, which included congratulations from Premier Doug Ford, as well as the Minister of Heritage and Culture and others.
“Afterwards, they interviewed us and our interview was used as an introduction for different volunteer presentations all over Ontario,” said Kekes.
“It was really quite an honour. We really put Delhi and Norfolk County on the map. It was a wonderful thing.”
The citation reads: “In 1978 a small group of Canadian immigrants under the leadership of Dr. Reverend Lazslo Pandy-Szekeres formed the volunteer member-based Multicultural Heritage Association of Norfolk.
“Over the years, the organization has grown, and it now represents over 20 nationalities from around the world.
“The group’s motto, ‘We are the World, we are Canadian,’ is a reflection of their mission to bring their community together by promoting and encouraging cultural understanding and acceptance.
“The organization has created an inclusive community and has instilled the values of volunteerism with residents, including youth who are now taking on leadership roles to maintain this legacy.”
One of the Multicultural Heritage Association of Norfolk projects, Ring of Flags, represents the nationalities of the association and is proudly displayed at Delhi District Secondary School.
“We have quite a collection of flags,” said Kekes. “In our current membership, we have about 25 countries that come to our meetings. And we have a collection of probably 80 countries’ flags.”
The citation recognized the association’s enthusiasm for sharing history, food, arts and tradition, creating a flourishing ethnic community in Norfolk County. The annual Heritage Day celebrations attract thousands of visitors from Canada and the United States.
