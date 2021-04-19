Multi-Service Centre thanks its volunteers

“We also have new volunteers that are working from home. They’re saying ‘I need to give back, I need to do something,’” said Thibideau.

“So we have lost a lot of volunteers (mainly due to COVID) but in another sense we’ve also gained a lot. Some of our volunteers aren’t comfortable with the new technology, Zoom and all that stuff, but we have gained volunteers who are tech savvy, who are teaching everyone.

Last year MSC sent out 140 letters thanking its volunteers – this year it will be just under 100.

“We also have a letter that’s going out to our volunteers, thanking them for volunteering, and about the impact they have, especially during the COVID,” said Tracy Thibideau, Community Support Services co-ordinator

Those volunteers help drive the MSC Meals on Wheels program, literacy program, and transportation program, and more.

The Multi-Service Centre in Tillsonburg is marking National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, with numerous social media posts thanking its volunteers.

“And then the relationship develops between them and the clients. It’s amazing how just seeing your vehicle pull up in the driveway, they get excited. They come to the door, they wave. We have one volunteer who hugs herself and then just throws it out there. It melts your heart. It’s what they look forward to that day, it’s probably what keeps some of them going. That wink, that smile.”

The impact of volunteers is truly significant.

“Some of our programs could not run without them,” said Thibideau, noting those programs included the Meals on Wheels, frozen meals and grocery programs. “They could not function without volunteers. So that’s huge – people wouldn’t get fed. Our seniors and people that qualify with disabilities would not eat. So it has a huge impact there.”

The MSC literacy program helps people gain confidence, said Thibideau, helps them get jobs and contribute to their families, and helps them understand their children.

“It’s simple things to offer, but it’s huge for them.

“The volunteers realize the value and that motivates them further. It’s awesome. For me it’s a joy to watch it.”

The MSC transportation program prior to the COVID-19 pandemic involved taking clients ‘anywhere,’ including medical appointments, getting their hair done, shopping, visiting family and friends, but during the pandemic they have cut back to essential trips.

“We have less volunteers right now, so we are doing medical appointments and vaccinations. We’re getting them to Woodstock for their vaccinations, so in some cases it’s had a huge impact on whether or not they get vaccinated.”

Thibideau hopes the people who left the programs in 2020 come back when the pandemic has passed.

“I try to keep in touch with all of our volunteers, try to keep them engaged so they don’t lose the connection of volunteering. We’re getting a lot of feedback from our volunteers stating ‘once I get vaccinated I will feel more comfortable coming back.’”

The theme for the 2021 National Volunteer Week is ‘The value of one, the power of many.’

