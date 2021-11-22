A donation to the Tillsonburg and District Multi-Service Centre will help to change the life of someone in the community.

This is the third year the Multi-Service Centre has coupled its annual donor campaign with an appeal for volunteers through a local newspaper insert.

Multi-Service Centre begins fundraising, volunteer appeal campaign

It’s also an opportunity to let the community know about MSC services, said Kathryn Leatherland, MSC executive director.

“All the funds raised go to the Multi-Service Centre and are spent right here in our community, Tillsonburg and the surrounding area,” said Leatherland.

Funds are directed to where they see gaps in the provincial government funding.

“Our fundraising goal this year – for the whole year – is $32,000. Where we are seeing the largest gaps right now is with our Meals on Wheels program, the hot meal delivery that happens at noon Monday to Friday.”

Meals on Wheels is currently offered across Tillsonburg and in the Norwich and Straffordville areas.

There has been a 32 per cent increase in demand for meals above the provincial funding available.

“We are grateful for the provincial funding,” Leatherland stressed.

The MSC volunteer transportation program has seen a similar increase in demand at 15 per cent above their funded target. The program offers transportation to seniors and people with disabilities, typically for medical appointments.

“How can you wait-list someone for a meal or a ride to a doctor’s appointment?” asks Leatherland, noting the Multi-Service Centre made a decision to ‘not have waiting lists.’

They make up for the shortfall caused by extra demand by fundraising to recruit and train additional volunteers for both the Meals on Wheels and transportation programs.