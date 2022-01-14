Much-needed new long-term care beds coming to Tillsonburg

The Ontario government is adding 160 new long-term care beds to a new peopleCare long-term care home in Tillsonburg.

This is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care in a media release. “When this home is completed it will be a place for 160 local seniors to call home, near their family and friends.”

The new peopleCare long-term care home in Tillsonburg will have a total of 160 beds. The home will be part of a campus of care which helps integrate the long-term care home into the broader health care system and ensures residents have access to the care they need. Construction is expected to start by spring 2023.

“This is great news for Oxford,” said Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman. “This project will help provide a much-needed capacity increase that is so important to Oxford – especially in Tillsonburg, where there is a population of seniors that is much higher than the provincial average. I commend peopleCare for its committed to seeing this project come to fruition.”

With the addition of 160 new beds allocated to peopleCare Tillsonburg, there are now 188 new and 100 upgraded long-term care beds in development in Oxford.

“We applaud the Provincial government for their commitment to providing additional long-term care beds in Oxford County,” said Stephen Molnar, Mayor of Tillsonburg in the media release. “This investment will contribute to better health outcomes and quality of life for the vulnerable in our community, while ultimately benefiting families in the entire region. The Town of Tillsonburg is proud to partner with the Ministry of Long Term Care and peopleCare in a common vision to expand local health care options through a new campus of care in our community.”