MPP Barrett and wife recover from COVID-19

Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett had some good news to report about his family’s brush with COVID-19.

“My wife, Cari, is home from Joseph Brant Hospital (in Burlington) and is doing very well after a week-and-a-half there because of COVID-19, including one week in intensive care,” Barrett said in a May 27 statement.

“I have completely recovered and both of us can end our self-isolation, although we continue to follow public-health guidelines.”

Barrett disclosed May 19 that his wife was in hospital in Burlington and that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barrett, 75, said he personally tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19 shortly after he received his first vaccination May 9.

The MPP did not require hospitalization. He continued constituency work and contributed to legislative committees over the internet from his home in Port Dover.

In his statement, Barrett commented how much his family appreciated the encouragement and warm words from the community.

“We can’t begin to express our appreciation for all the messages of support and concern,” Barrett said. “Thank you to you all.

“Our experience reinforces our belief that we all must continue to be cautious because of this highly transmissible disease.”