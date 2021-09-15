More than $2 million worth of cannabis and stolen property seized

Five people have been charged after $2 million of cannabis and stolen property were seized, says Oxford OPP.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Sept. 7, a search warrant was executed at Oxford Road 29 in Blandford-Blenheim Township by Oxford County provincial police; the community street crime unit, supported by other West Region street crime units; the West Region emergency response team and the provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More than $2 million worth of cannabis and stolen property seized Back to video

Police reportedly seized more than 1,300 cannabis plants, more than 300 pounds of processed cannabis, an amount of suspected cocaine, hashish, cannabis resin, firearms and a stolen vehicle.

A 31-year-old Mississauga man was charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not his dwelling house.

A 57-year-old Drumbo man was charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not his dwelling house, altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000.

A 62-year-old Markham man, was charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not his dwelling house.

A 54-year-old of Drumbo woman was charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not her dwelling house, unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of property obtained by a crime with a value more than $5,000, and altering or offering to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent.

A 23-year-old Cambridge man was charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not his dwelling house, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending, said OPP.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Woodstock at a later date.