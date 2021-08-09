The tour continues for Southwestern Public Health unit’s vaccine pop-up clinics in Oxford and Elgin counties in August.

The health unit will offer both mRNA vaccine brands, Pfizer and Moderna, at each of the pop-up clinics and encourages anyone ages 12 and older to come by for a first or second dose.

More pop-up clinics announced in Oxford, Elgin

Walk-ins are welcome.

Tillsonburg’s Friday-only clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre, open 9-6, will be closing after its final day on Aug. 27. The Tillsonburg vaccination clinic first opened April 27 and as of July 27 nearly 27,000 doses of vaccine had been administered at the site.

Southwestern Public Health reported 11 new cases in the Oxford-Elgin region Monday. There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, including three in Tillsonburg. Woodstock (10) and St. Thomas (11) had the highest case counts as of Monday. No cases are currently hospitalized.

The assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg, tested 104 individuals last week.

Lambton Public Health (2.3/100,000) and Chatham-Kent (8.5) had the lowest case levels in southwestern Ontario as of Monday, compared to 13.2/100,000 in Oxford-Elgin and 15.8 in Haldimand Norfolk.

As of Aug. 5, 80.8 per cent of the eligible Ontario population (12 and older) had received at least one dose of vaccine and 72.4 per cent two doses.

In the Southwestern Public Health region, 79.5 per cent had received at least one dose and 66.3 per cent two doses.

Oxford-Elgin pop-up clinics

Aug. 10

Bright Fire Hall, 9:30-12:30

886277 Oxford Rd 8

Aug. 12

Clovermead Adventure Farm, 10-1

11302 Imperial Rd, Aylmer