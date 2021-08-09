More pop-up clinics announced in Oxford, Elgin

Postmedia Staff
Aug 09, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The mass immunization clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre's Lions Auditorium, now open on Fridays, will be closing after August 27. The health unit has many pop-up clinics scheduled across Oxford and Elgin counties in addition to the clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
The tour continues for Southwestern Public Health unit’s vaccine pop-up clinics in Oxford and Elgin counties in August.

The health unit will offer both mRNA vaccine brands, Pfizer and Moderna, at each of the pop-up clinics and encourages anyone ages 12 and older to come by for a first or second dose.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Tillsonburg’s Friday-only clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre, open 9-6, will be closing after its final day on Aug. 27. The Tillsonburg vaccination clinic first opened April 27 and as of July 27 nearly 27,000 doses of vaccine had been administered at the site.

Southwestern Public Health reported 11 new cases in the Oxford-Elgin region Monday. There were 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, including three in Tillsonburg. Woodstock (10) and St. Thomas (11) had the highest case counts as of Monday. No cases are currently hospitalized.

The assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg, tested 104 individuals last week.

Lambton Public Health (2.3/100,000) and Chatham-Kent (8.5) had the lowest case levels in southwestern Ontario as of Monday, compared to 13.2/100,000 in Oxford-Elgin and 15.8 in Haldimand Norfolk.

As of Aug. 5, 80.8 per cent of the eligible Ontario population (12 and older) had received at least one dose of vaccine and 72.4 per cent two doses.

In the Southwestern Public Health region, 79.5 per cent had received at least one dose and 66.3 per cent two doses.

Oxford-Elgin pop-up clinics

Aug. 10
Bright Fire Hall, 9:30-12:30
886277 Oxford Rd 8

Aug. 12
Clovermead Adventure Farm, 10-1
11302 Imperial Rd, Aylmer

Aug. 16
Plattsville Arena, 9:30-12:30
68 Mill Street, Plattsville

Aug. 19
Museum Square Woodstock, 1-4
472 Dundas Street, Woodstock

Aug. 20
Port Burwell Fire Station, 9:30-12:30
55451 Nova Scotia Line, Port Burwell

Aug. 23
Embro Arena, 9-11:30
355644 35th Line

Aug. 23
Thamesford Library, 1-3:30
165 Dundas Street, Thamesford

Aug. 24
Ingersoll Arena (upstairs), 9:30-12:30
97 Mutual Street, Ingersoll

Aug.25
Tavistock Arena Memorial Hall, 9:30-11:30
1 Adam Street, Tavistock

Aug. 26
Malahide Community Place, 9:30-11:30
12105 Whittaker Rd, Springfield

Aug. 27

Aylmer Arena, 9-11:30

531 Talbot St West, Aylmer

