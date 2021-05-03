Charges against golf club include 19 against patrons: OPP

Article content

The Bridges at Tillsonburg was again charged by OPP on May 1 after the golf course continued to operate over the past week in defiance of provincial lockdown restrictions.

Provincial police announced The Bridges at Tillsonburg was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act. The matter will be heard in court on June 3.

Five unnamed individuals were also charged on April 30 under the Reopening Ontario Act, police said.

Meanwhile, 19 patrons of the golf club have been charged, each facing a fine of $750, OPP said Monday.

The charges were made under the Reopening Ontario Act on May 1 and 2, said OPP.

Golfers could be seen on the greens at the Bridges at Tillsonburg last Friday afternoon as provincial police looked on. Officers could be seen taking notes while snapping photos of golfers. Several carts and golfers in groups of three and four were visible on parts of the course.