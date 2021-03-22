Morale boost delivered to migrant farm workers in quarantine

Article content

Cemore Gordon is praying for the day he can enjoy something the rest of us take for granted even during a pandemic.

“I’m suffocating,” the farm worker said. “I’m praying for the day I can be outside and enjoy fresh air.”

Gordon, who travelled from his home in Jamaica, is one of more than 50 migrant farm workers enduring a 14-day quarantine at the Best Western Brant Park Inn before heading off to work at Norfolk-area farms. He will be working at Schuyler Farms in Simcoe and the day can’t come soon enough.

Speaking to a reporter through a mask and more than six feet away, Gordon said the air inside is stale and he believes it to be unhealthy. He understands steps have to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But he doesn’t understand why he and the rest of the workers are confined to their rooms. Those who have a balcony are little better off than those who don’t, he explains.

Gordon, like many of the others in the hotel, arrived just over a week ago and will finish his quarantine period on March 26. The lack of fresh air is an ongoing issue, food, at least in the beginning, was also an issue.