Monsignor J.H. O’Neil raises $1,500 for food bank

Monsignor J.H. O’Neil Catholic School came through in a big way in December raising $1,500 for the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg.

Linda VanDaele’s Grade 6-7 class raised the most money in the Grade 5-8 school, which has 148 students in total.

“They were the highest fundraising class, they collected the most money,” said secretary Sharon Cattle, who coordinated the fundraiser.

Brian Chorpitta’s Grade 7 class was the fundraising runner-up.

“We had a few hat days where they could pay $1 to wear their ball caps or their toques or their hoodies – because they like doing that,” said Cattle, noting the headwear is not normally allowed.

More funds were raised when Cattle visited each classroom with decorated coffee cans every morning, and students and staff would contribute loose change.

The highest single donation was received from student Madison Harper and family.

“Mrs. Allison (Principal Beth Allison) and I were very proud of them,” said Cattle.