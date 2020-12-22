Monsignor J.H. O’Neil raises $1,500 for food bank

Chris Abbott
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Linda VanDaele's Grade 6-7 class at Monsignor J.H. O'Neil Catholic School in Tillsonburg raised the most money during a two-week campaign in December to support the Helping Hand Food Bank. In total, the school raised $1,500. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
Monsignor J.H. O’Neil Catholic School came through in a big way in December raising $1,500 for the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg.

Linda VanDaele’s Grade 6-7 class raised the most money in the Grade 5-8 school, which has 148 students in total.

“They were the highest fundraising class, they collected the most money,” said secretary Sharon Cattle, who coordinated the fundraiser.

Brian Chorpitta’s Grade 7 class was the fundraising runner-up.

“We had a few hat days where they could pay $1 to wear their ball caps or their toques or their hoodies – because they like doing that,” said Cattle, noting the headwear is not normally allowed.

More funds were raised when Cattle visited each classroom with decorated coffee cans every morning, and students and staff would contribute loose change.

The highest single donation was received from student Madison Harper and family.

“Mrs. Allison (Principal Beth Allison) and I were very proud of them,” said Cattle.

“Very proud of them,” Allison nodded. “Off the charts proud.”

“148 students raising $1,500 is amazing,” said Cattle. “We only collected for about two weeks.”

Staff and students at Monsignor J.H. O'Neil Catholic School in Tillsonburg raised $1,500 for the Helping Hand Food Bank through a series of hat days and loose change collections in December. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News)
The funds were scheduled to be presented to the Helping Hand Food Bank on Dec. 16. Traditionally, Monsignor J.H. O’Neil donates food to the Knights of Columbus, but St. Mary’s Council 3212 did not have a hamper program this year.

The top fundraising class received a pizza and ice cream party on Friday, the final day before the Christmas holiday break, while the runner-up class received an ice cream party.

It’s been a ‘different’ kind of year for Monsignor J.H. O’Neil for major events during the pandemic.

In September, the school held a Terry Fox Run, but donations were made online.

For Thanksgiving, instead of hosting a traditional turkey dinner for students in the gym, the children had individual turkey subs from Chrissy’s Catering.

“They gave us real turkey meat subs, not lunch meat,” said Cattle. “The school, because of all the things going on with COVID, treated them to free subs for Thanksgiving.

“In the afternoon we had a virtual turkey bingo, where the winners would receive a grocery store voucher to buy a turkey. We also had other prizes like little bags of mini chocolate bars that I did up with ribbons.”

In November, the school held a virtual Remembrance Day.

cabbott@postmedia.com