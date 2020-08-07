Missing person located in South-West Oxford pond

On Thursday, August 6, at approximately 12:35 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Team and Canine Services located the body of a missing Quebec man, deceased in a pond on Prouse Road, South-West Oxford.

On Sunday, August 2, the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment had received a report of a missing man. It was determined that 39-year-old William Anthony David Sanchez, who had travelled from Quebec to a South-West Oxford RV Park to visit family, was seen walking away from the address at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

***

Tip jar stolen from Tillsonburg business

On Tuesday, August 4, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford County Detachment investigated a theft from a business on Broadway in Tillsonburg.

Sometime between Sunday, August 2, and Monday, August 3, unknowns removed a tip jar from the counter. Video surveillance captured the theft and police will be reviewing the footage in an attempt to identify those responsible.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

***

OPP investigate SWOX mischief

On Wednesday, August 5, at approximately 5:59 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment investigated a mischief at a Brownsville Road, South-West Oxford Township address.

It was determined that unknowns damaged a patio glass door on the property. It does not appear that entry was gained into the residence.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately. If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.