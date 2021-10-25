Dairy Queen continues a 19-year local tradition of making miracles happen for sick children and their families with their annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, Oct. 28.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

What’s raised local stays local.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Miracle Treat Day returns Oct. 28 at DQ Back to video

DQ fans in Tillsonburg are invited to support the Children’s Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre, by purchasing a Blizzard Treat on Thursday.

Nationally, net proceeds from every Blizzard sold that day will go to one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

On average, 35,000 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital in North America each week. That is 5,000 per day or 62 per minute.

DQ employees, franchisees, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to help raise funds that allow children’s hospitals to provide the best care possible. Since the partnership began 37 years ago in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with over $44 million raised to date in Canada.