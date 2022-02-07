Miles for Memories raises $7,000 for Alzheimer Society

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Nearly $7,000 was raised for the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners (Oxford, Elgin and Middlesex counties) and donations are still accepted through the Miles for Memories page on the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners website.

By the end of the month, 40 people were running and walking, contributing ‘miles’ to the fundraiser.

“I think we ran 6,268 kilometres collectively which is pretty decent,” said Papadakos.

“The best thing about this third-party fundraising for Alzheimer’s is that people can still donate to this cause at any point in time – there is no ‘final buzzer.’”

Papadakos, who came up with Marathons for Memories in Tillsonburg last year, ran marathons to raise funds during the Canadian Alzheimer Awareness month. He opened it up to the broader community this year inviting people across the province (and country) to make it a group effort, walking, running or hiking to reach a group goal.

“We had a Facebook page and everybody would log their miles and say they got out even though it was -29 degrees Celsius. That would get other people up off the couch to do their kilometres, even on a cold day, even if it was just a walk or getting outside, to make a difference. Definitely there was a lot of motivation. I think a lot of people took it to the next level and they made goals for themselves. Some people wanted to walk or run 150 kilometres, some people wanted to get to 300. I think our biggest runner had something like 362 kilometres for the month, which is pretty cool. Definitely the farthest they had ever done in one month.”