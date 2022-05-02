Meet the Oxford provincial election candidates in Tillsonburg

Article content

You can meet the 2022 Oxford Riding provincial election candidates in Tillsonburg on May 18.

Tillsonburg District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ‘Meet the Candidates’ open-house style event at the Tillsonburg Royal Canadian Legion, 16 Durham St. Drop in between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All of the candidates have been invited to set up a table, and the community is invited to ‘drop in,’ ask them questions and discuss election platforms in an informal setting.

As of Monday morning, confirmed candidates were Mary Holmes – Liberal; Lindsay Wilson – NDP; Connie Oldenburger – New Blue; and Karl Toews – Ontario Party. Ernie Hardeman – PC and Cheryle Baker – Green have also been invited.