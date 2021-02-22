Medical officer of health says more vaccine needed to hit targets

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine are arriving in Haldimand-Norfolk each week but it’s still not enough for Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shankar Nesathurai.

“By the end of this month and by the end of next month, we won’t have vaccinated everyone we would like,” Nesathurai said, “so we have to prioritize.

“We can only vaccinate people to the extent that we have vaccine.”

The doctor said the health unit received about 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 17, expects another 3,000 doses this week and 2,000 doses during the first week of March.

“If we had 1,000 vaccines (a day) we would distribute 1,000 a day. It’s attainable based on the infrastructure we currently have. We want to distribute them as soon as possible.”

Nesathurai said the shortage means the health unit must continue to follow the provincial framework strictly until the supply pipeline opens up further.

“Everyone who wants the vaccine will get vaccinated. My hope is by this summer, we will be able to offer the vaccine to everybody who wants it.”