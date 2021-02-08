Mealshare teams up with A&W to fight youth hunger

Article content

Mealshare and A&W Canada are teaming up to do what they can to help end youth hunger in Canada.

For every Mealshare item purchased at an A&W location, including franchises in Tillsonburg and Simcoe, a healthy meal will be provided to a youth in need.

The national partnership has a goal of sharing 1,250,000 meals annually.

Meals are provided through Mealshare’s network of more than 450 charity partners, including The Salvation Army in Tillsonburg and Simcoe.

Eighty per cent of Mealshare’s financial support stays in local communities, and 20 per cent goes to Save the Children, an international organization.

A&W will promote its ‘Mealshare Mondays,’ and one meal will be provided to a local youth when customers order a Cheddar Bacon Uncle Burger combo.

A&W customers can also ‘Make it a Mealshare’ item any day of the week by adding $1 to their order. Customers can participate in-restaurant, when available, as well as drive-thrus or using the mobile app.