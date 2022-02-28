McKibbon fundraising reaches halfway mark

Fundraising to support 14-year-old Kaytlyn McKibbon is still going strong.

The Tillsonburg teen, who has bilateral Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS), requires two major surgeries. Due to the complexity and severity of her condition, her family was unable to find an Ontario surgeon willing to perform the life-saving surgeries.

“Normally TOS just pinches the nerve and occasionally will pinch the vein, but hers is pinching the nerve, the vein and the artery,” said Kaytlyn’s mother Kim McKibbon. “So one wrong step in the surgery and you cut an artery and the patient can bleed out. So the surgeons here are saying, ‘No, I do not feel confident taking your case.’ It’s what we kept hearing from everybody.”

A willing and expert TOS surgeon was located at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, but the price is steep. It will cost the family nearly $300,000 CAD.

A gofundme page (https://gofund.me/f6d485e2) for the Glendale High School Grade 9 student was created earlier this month to help pay for medical expenses.

As of Monday, $156,470 had been raised through gofundme, direct e-transfers ( DonationForKaytlynM@outlook.com ), authorized family and friend fundraisers, community donations, and substantial donations from congregations at St. Paul’s United and First Baptist churches in Tillsonburg.

For people who do not want to make an online donation, they can be left at the St. Paul’s dropoff box (identify it for Kaytlyn).

Family-approved fundraisers are listed on the Facebook group page Help Kaytlyn Save Her Arms and Lungs.