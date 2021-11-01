McFarlan Rowlands organizes community clean-ups

Postmedia Staff
PostUnable to carry out their annual Community Outreach Day in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year McFarlan Rowlands Insurance Brokers Inc. organized community-wide, branch-led clean-ups in ways that best worked for their staff.

Throughout the week of Sept. 20-24, each branch was encouraged to take a day to give back to the community. It was not a mandatory initiative, however many branches took part as a way to support their communities including Tillsonburg, Norwich, Sarnia and York Street offices.

In Tillsonburg, a community clean-up took place at Participark on Sept. 21 and at Coronation Park on Sept. 23.

