May 27 by-election faces possible cancellation

Article content Public health concerns coupled with a procedural glitch have complicated the byelection in Langton-area Ward 2. On April 6, Norfolk County announced that acting clerk Kevin Klingenberg has declared an emergency under the Municipal Elections Act following consultation with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. May 27 by-election faces possible cancellation Back to video In a news release, the county says the May 27 vote has not been cancelled but that this remains a possibility. “Initial measures will first impact candidates to ensure they may be safely nominated and in adherence with lockdown public-health measures,” the county statement says. “Candidates will be advised of any necessary amendments to existing nomination requirements as soon as they are made. “The health, safety and councillor representation of Ward 2 residents are the primary consideration of the emergency declaration. “Postponing the byelection has not occurred, but remains an option until it can be determined the Ward 2 by-election can continue to be run safely and on time during the lockdown.”

Article content The county statement follows on the heels of a previously-undetected procedural discrepancy regarding the county handbook for Ward 2 candidates, of which there are six so far. One of them – Russell Colebrook of Renton – was surprised at the end of March when Klingenberg suggested his nomination papers were out of order. Under provincial law, municipal councillor candidates in by-elections are required to secure 25 signatures from electors in the wards they hope to represent. On April 6, Mayor Kristal Chopp said the candidate handbook in Norfolk was written for the 2018 municipal election. Under provincial law, municipal candidates in a general election such as that held three years ago can secure their endorsements from electors anywhere in the municipality. “The person’s ward does not matter,” the handbook says. “It is the responsibility of candidates to ensure those signing endorsements are eligible electors.” In an interview this weekend, Colebrook, 63, said he secured endorsements from eligible electors in wards 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 but none from Ward 2. Colebrook says county staff suggested his nomination papers were invalid. Colebrook says he stood his ground. He continues to be listed as a candidate at the county website. “I was firm,” says Colebrook. “I said I don’t like the rules being changed in the middle of the game. I said that – if I have to withdraw my signatures – I’m withdrawing from the race. 2022 (the next scheduled municipal election) is right around the corner. So I’m in limbo.”

Article content The April 6 news release was based on a memo Klingenberg sent to council and senior staff Monday. “It is entirely at the discretion of the returning officer (clerk) how to run the byelection once it is called,” Klingenberg says, adding new pandemic measures could alter the course of the May byelection. “There was not a stay-at-home order in Premier Ford’s (recent lockdown) announcement,” Klingenberg says. “If one comes down from the province during the by-election, we will have to reconsider our timelines and likely be forced to postpone.” An option, Klingenberg said, is encouraging as many electors in Ward 2 as possible to vote by mail. This would involve discouraging voters from dropping off their ballots at Norfolk administration buildings in Delhi and Simcoe and at the Langton Community Centre.

