GEDSB 'strongly recommends' masks for young students

Grand Erie District School Board trustees have strongly recommended masks be worn by Kindergarten to Grade 3 students.

“Following a wide range of feedback from parents, families, teachers, staff and community members, Grand Erie’s Board of Trustees passed a motion on Monday night which strongly recommends masks for students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 in all schools as well as on student transportation services where six feet of physical distancing cannot take place,” said a press release from GEDSB.

The Ministry of Education has made masks mandatory for students across Ontario in Grades 4 to 12, but optional for the younger grades.

Greg Anderson, chair of the board, said he and vice-chair, Rita Collver, discussed the need to keep the students as safe as possible.

“We thought it was really important that we as a board are darn sure we’re doing everything we can for the safety of our kids,” Anderson said in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.

He continued to say that it made more sense to strongly recommend masks for the younger students because the ministry and medical officer of health have not made it mandatory.

“We also realize that they’re very little, we didn’t want a situation where we had to exclude the little ones from school,” said Anderson. “You have to realize we’re talking (Junior Kindergarten to Grade 3), some children as young as three or four.”

As a board, they are hopeful that parents will understand the importance of masks and send their K-3 kids to school wearing one.

“They have to tell (their kids) we need masks so everybody can stay as safe as possible, and that’s what we’re trying to instill in all of the kids,” said Anderson. “As board chair I want people to realize that we are doing everything in our power to make it safe for our staff and students in our schools.”

GEDSB schools will be starting the school year a few days late in a staggered entry to allow everyone to get used to the new rules.

At elementary schools, there will be no classes on September 8 and 9, and students with last names from A-L will return on Sept. 10 and 14. Students with last names from M-Z will return on Sept. 11 and 15, with all students returning and moving forward on Sept. 16.

“The big thing is that we clearly want the best for our kids and this is a very uncertain time,” said the chair. “We have to do what we’re provided with from the government and we’re doing our very best to accommodate the changes from the provincial government. We still think we’re ready to open and we’re certainly going to be keeping safety as the utmost highest priority within what we’ve been given we can do.”

More information on the return to school can be found in the school re-opening parent guide provided by GEDSB.