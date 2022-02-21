Marley author grateful for her Dream Team

Inspirational author Nichola Zacher has expanded her portfolio of Marley books adding a Valentine’s theme book to the series during Black History Month.

Zacher, who has Norfolk roots, published her first book, Marley’s Dream Love in 2019, loved by 7-18 year olds. She went on to publish Marley the Dreamer in April 2021 for a younger audience (5-12 year olds) – a story about ‘a very special puppy with a very special purpose.’

Marley and Shelly’s Playdate (September 2021) is about love, compassion and understanding.

And earlier this month she published Marley’s True Loves, to go along a separate Valentine’s Coloring Book.

Each book in the series features Marley, a ‘shorkie’ (Shih Tzu/Yorkshire Terrier) filled with sparkle and love, in tales of family, friendship and adventure.

“A lot of ladies that are connected to Marley’s Dream are black,” said Zacher. “They helped me create the series and I am very grateful. And I will always be very grateful to them.”

Zacher’s ‘Dream Team’ includes Shelley M. Jenkins, from Florida, who helped Zacher write the last four books.

“We work well together,” said Zacher, recalling a Jenkins quote on Black History Month, “I am black and I love being whoever God created me to be. If you have a problem with my skin color talk to God, not me, because I can’t change it and if I could I wouldn’t.”

Michelle Barrow Belisle’s role is to format Zacher’s books for the online self-publishing company, IngramSpark.

Cicely Carr carries Marley books in her store (Kindred Creative Art and Literary Press) in Texas.

“She (Carr) has a big celebration for Black History Month at her bookstore and she was featured on NBC News.”