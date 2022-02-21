Marley author grateful for her Dream Team
Inspirational author Nichola Zacher has expanded her portfolio of Marley books adding a Valentine’s theme book to the series during Black History Month.
Zacher, who has Norfolk roots, published her first book, Marley’s Dream Love in 2019, loved by 7-18 year olds. She went on to publish Marley the Dreamer in April 2021 for a younger audience (5-12 year olds) – a story about ‘a very special puppy with a very special purpose.’
Marley and Shelly’s Playdate (September 2021) is about love, compassion and understanding.
And earlier this month she published Marley’s True Loves, to go along a separate Valentine’s Coloring Book.
Each book in the series features Marley, a ‘shorkie’ (Shih Tzu/Yorkshire Terrier) filled with sparkle and love, in tales of family, friendship and adventure.
“A lot of ladies that are connected to Marley’s Dream are black,” said Zacher. “They helped me create the series and I am very grateful. And I will always be very grateful to them.”
Zacher’s ‘Dream Team’ includes Shelley M. Jenkins, from Florida, who helped Zacher write the last four books.
“We work well together,” said Zacher, recalling a Jenkins quote on Black History Month, “I am black and I love being whoever God created me to be. If you have a problem with my skin color talk to God, not me, because I can’t change it and if I could I wouldn’t.”
Michelle Barrow Belisle’s role is to format Zacher’s books for the online self-publishing company, IngramSpark.
Cicely Carr carries Marley books in her store (Kindred Creative Art and Literary Press) in Texas.
“She (Carr) has a big celebration for Black History Month at her bookstore and she was featured on NBC News.”
Zacher also has characters in two books with a mother from Haiti (Marley’s Dream Love and Christmas Wishes).
A colouring book, Marley’s Colorful World, was published in July 2021, along with Marley is Thankful (3-12) and Marley’s Christmas Wishes (4-12).
Each book is dedicated to Zacher’s father Robert, who was diagnosed with dementia, and raised Marley as a puppy.
“I suppose you could say that the themes of unconditional love and trust have been with me since birth,” said Zacher, a former early childhood educator.
“With my dad and I, my dad said, ‘Oh, it’s just the two of us, we don’t need to bother with celebrating Christmas. And I said, ‘Oh no, we’re not just going to sit at home and not do anything for Christmas. So we’re going to Toronto on the train.’ They have all the decorations at the market, a beautiful church there. So we brought the religious part of it into the Christmas book and it’s just a very sweet story. And we shared other Christmases when we decorated.”
Zacher’s latest book, Marley’s Colorful Valentine’s Day was just released in February 2022. The books can be orderd at www.marleysdream.ca or through Amazon, barnsnoble.com, chapters.indigo.ca (Kindle editions are available).