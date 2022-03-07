March Break at Annandale features a pioneer theme

Learning about pioneers and their life can be fun, but actually doing it? That’s even better.

That’s what children will be doing at Annandale National Historic Site during the March Break (March 14-18).

Pioneer Adventures with mascots Oscar and Wilde begins March 14 for the four to eight-year-olds (9:30 p.m. to 11 a.m.) and nine to 14 and older from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum in Tillsonburg.

Each day has a different theme starting with Time for Dinner, featuring food made during pioneer times.

“We’re going to be making traditional pioneer ‘bread biscuits’ as part of the program,” said Kathleen Watkin, Culture and Heritage Program Coordinator.

“We’re also going to be making some homemade butter – during the session – to use on their biscuits.”

Tuesday is all about toys and games.

“We’re going to be playing some with some of the traditional toys and games that the kids would have played during the pioneer days.”

Participants will also make a kaleidoscope toy to take home.

“It’s a hands-on session but we’re also going to talk about what pioneer kids had for toys. They couldn’t go to a store to buy a toy, they had to make toys out of what they had. They would make their own dolls, go outside to play with broken hoops… if they were lucky their parents would buy them tea sets they could play with. So it’s not games like crokinole (which originated in the 1800s), it’s kids going out in their environment and playing games. So we’re going to talk about those games and play a couple as well.”

Hearth and Home, Wednesday’s theme, will focus on what it was like in a one or two-room pioneer home.