March Break activities planned by Oxford County Library

Oxford County Library is celebrating Tales and Tails from March 14-18. Open programs will be hosted on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Registered programs will be hosted on Zoom with limited space. Registration opened Feb. 28.

On Monday, March 14 it’s Maker Monday with ‘Creativebug Kids’ at 10 a.m. Join Holly as she shares some STEAM activities and highlights new resources for ‘creativebugs’ to discover.

At 1 p.m. Monday, there is a Virtual Tech Talk which will highlight online resources for children including Tumblebooks, Kanopy Kits, STEM Village and TVO Kids.

Crayola Polar Bear Models – Arctic Awareness follows at 2:30 p.m. Register for this six to 12-year-old online program (Zoom) and learn about polar bears and the arctic. Create a sculpture of a polar bear with Crayola Imagine Arts Academy.

On Tuesday, March 15, join Shannon and Leslie at 10 a.m. to learn how to care for a furry friend (in partnership with Touchstone Farm).

Another polar bear session at 2:30 is followed by Tales and Tails Staff Readers Advisory at 5 p.m. where library staff highlight their favourite fairy tales and books that include animals.

On Wednesday, March 16, it’s Oxford Eats – Cooking with Kids at 10 a.m. Tune in to learn how to make an easy treat for your dog, and a kid-friendly treat too.

A third polar bear session at 2:30 will be followed by a 5 p.m. Fairy Tale STEM Challenge. The challenge? How tall can you build a beanstalk? Can you build a house strong enough to protect your pig from the big bad wolf? Children can test their engineering STEM skills.