Article content

Tillsonburg’s George Papadakos set out to run 31 marathons in 31 days during the month of January, while raising funds for the Alzheimer Society of Oxford.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, he completed his ninth marathon in nine days. And he was in some pain.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Marathons for Memories will continue as group effort Back to video

An Achilles tendon/calf muscle strain earlier in the week forced him to alter his gait, and running 42.2 kilometres every day was aggravating the injury.

Papadakos described it Saturday afternoon as ‘step, ouch, step, ouch, step, ouch.’

“I always thought it (42.2 kilometres) was a daunting number, but with injury it’s even longer, and it’s a little harder to get your mind around even getting started.

“So, yeah, it’s been a bit of a struggle today.”

Papadakos said his body would decide whether he continued his marathon-a-day pace.

“So far I’ve been approaching every day by itself. If my body says ‘yeah, you’re done’ then I’ll say I’m done, right?”

The next morning his body was saying, ‘yeah, you’re done,’ and his Marathons for Memories game plan changed – partly due to the pain, partly because he was worrying about his long-term health. Instead of hitting the pavement early, he wanted to find out if it was a rupture or tear and sought advice and therapy treatment.