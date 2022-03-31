Maple syrup magic at Hayes Haven Farms

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

But the 2022 season has been hit and miss this year, say maple syrup producers in the Tillsonburg area.

“It all depends on Mother Nature,” said Dave Hayes, who produces Hayes Maple Syrup with his wife Joanne at Hayes Haven Farms, north of Tillsonburg on Airport Road in South-West Oxford Township.

“Sunshine helps. When it’s 1C, it’s substantially less,” said Dave. “When it’s 13-15C it will essentially be flooding in here. When it freezes at night, it resets. When you get days, like the last weekend (freezing daytime temperatures), the sap didn’t run at all.

“In February I made a bit of syrup, but it just wasn’t favourable temperatures.”

They start the process in late winter, but it’s not as simple as running colour-coded rubber hoses from the trees directly to their state-of-the-art boiling tank (evaporator).

“There’s a whole process before you get to that point,” said Dave.

It starts with a spile tapped into a tree, connected to a thin hose. The line, under vacuum pressure, flows to a larger lateral line (collecting sap from 5-7 trees), then to main lines.

“The main lines are each about 100 feet apart. The goal is to make everything run on gravity, but we also have a vacuum pump.”

The main lines flow into a small tank, which is then pumped into a large 2,000 gallon tank.

“We didn’t start like that,” Dave noted. “In 2013 we boiled over a fire pit in the backyard with a friend of my dad’s.”

In 2015 they turned it into a business, building a ‘sugar shack’ with a modern boiling tank. He visited with John Danbrook and others in the area to learn the art of making maple syrup.