Maple Manor COVID-19 staff, resident cases still rising

Southwestern Public Health reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the Oxford-Elgin region today, but the overall number of active cases is down 51 from yesterday.

Sixteen cases are currently hospitalized, three in ICU.

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Maple Manor in Tillsonburg, which now has seven deaths at the long term care facility. Maple Manor currently has 57 resident cases and 41 staff cases.

PeopleCare in Tavistock also reported one death this morning, and has 63 active COVID-19 cases.

Active cases in the Oxford-Elgin region are also reported at Trillium Retirement Home, Goodness Retirement Living, Caressant Care Bonnie Place, Woodingford Lodge Woodstock, Seasons Retirement Home, Chartwell Aylmer, and Terrace Lodge.

The Haldimand-Norfolk region has 158 active cases, up four from yesterday.

“This should remind us all that the virus continues to live among us,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar yesterday in his weekly social media live-stream.

“As mentioned, I remain actively engaged with representatives of Maple Manor, TDMH (Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital), and Southwestern Public Health to ensure they are aware that the Town is here to assist if and when appropriate. We will remain available to be part of any solution.

“These are our residents, and their impacted family and friends. We stand with them and we will assist when called upon.”