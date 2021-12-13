Maple Manor Christmas tree shines bright

Maple Manor Nursing Home residents have their own outdoor Christmas tree that they are sharing with the Tillsonburg community.

And it’s enormous.

On Dec. 8, Maple Manor held an official lighting ceremony.

“We honoured the individuals who we lost during the COVID (pandemic) from 2021,” said Rike Lammel-Joseph, Maple Manor administrator, who co-ordinated the Christmas Tree Light Up ceremony.

Prominently located on the Bidwell Street side of Maple Manor’s yard, the tree was decorated with lights donated by Canadian Tire and hung by TA Thomson Electrical.

“That was our first annual real Christmas tree lighting – and it’s a live tree,” Lammel-Joseph noted.

“I was impressed by how many people we had, it was amazing to see the crowd. It was overwhelming to see how many people were here.”

Attending the emotional ceremony were Maple Manor family members, friends and staff.

“We wanted to make it special but we had to be very cautious. We’re still in a pandemic and we had to recognize that. But it was very lovely.”

The tree is expected to be lit every night throughout December.

“We will have it on for the season, for sure.”

Many Maple Manor residents were able to watch the tree-lighting ceremony from indoor common areas. Some watched it outdoors.

“It was very nice, we were able to wave to the ones who did not have to come outside,” said Lammel-Joseph, who had extended her gratitude to all team members at Maple Manor “for their diligence and hard work every day. You are amazing – thank you.”

Lammel-Joseph also offered a special thank you to the community for its support throughout the pandemic.

“I would also like to extend our thank you to our local Canadian Tire for supporting us with the beautiful lights, TA Thomson for coming out and putting all the lights on the tree, and Tim Hortons for the support with hot chocolate and cookies to enjoy after the tree is lit.”

Before officially lighting the tree, everyone joined in singing Silent Night to remember those residents who tragically lost their lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.