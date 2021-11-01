This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Originally scheduled to run in the spring of 2020, Theatre Tillsonburg had hoped to reschedule it in late June last year.

Mamma Mia stage presentation set for February

“The show must and will go on,” said director Tom Heeney in November 2020 when it was announced ‘live theatre will be back as soon as we can all gather together again safely.’

The time for Mamma Mia is now Feb. 2-6 and Feb. 9-13, 2022 and Theatre Tillsonburg is expecting it to be sold out (again).

“It’s just so wonderful to hear all these voices singing,” said music director Dianne Clark after two recent rehearsals. “It’s so phenomenal. By the time we get to February to do our show it’s going to be really, really good.”

Due to the lengthy COVID-19 break, some cast members were no longer available (original auditions were way back in September 2019). Additional auditions were held and they now have a full cast with some brand new singers.

“We’re very, very excited,” said Clark, noting the cast includes some classically trained professional singers.

The first two 2021 rehearsals focused solely on the music.

“We need to have the songs all in place before we really get into the choreography,” said Clark.

Theatre Tillsonburg is looking for a new Mamma Mia choreographer – or perhaps even two choreographers.

“Unfortunately (choreographer) Rebecca Moore has had to step aside from Mamma Mia just due in part to her schooling and getting her degree,” said Clark.

“It could be possible to have two choreographers working together. One takes a song, one takes another song … because there is dancing in every song and we have 37 songs.”