Mamma Mia set to open May 4th at Otter Valley Playhouse

Theatre Tillsonburg can see the light at the end of the tunnel. And it’s Mamma Mia!

The long-awaited production of Mamma Mia at the Otter Valley Playhouse runs May 4-8 and May 11-15.

Director Tom Heeney and assistant director Susan Lowrie, the cast, the crew – and the soon-to-be wowed sold-out audience – are all excited.

“We are hanging in there and we are determined – and we are excited – to get this on stage,” said Heeney prior to last Thursday’s rehearsal.

It’s been two-and-a-half years since they started working on Mamma Mia and there has been a lot of ‘starting over.’

“You do stuff once, then there’s a long delay and then you have to do it all over again.”

Auditions and rehearsals had started in fall of 2019 for a planned spring 2020 opening, but they had to shut down in March that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that point no one knew how long the pandemic would last. Rehearsals continued in October 2021 for a February 2022 opening, but in January that got pushed back to May.

“We are ready,” Heeney smiled. “The show is in great shape. We’re doing run-throughs right now, so we’re just basically polishing and polishing.”

Due to the extended nature of the production a few cast members became unavailable. They recast several parts and got back to work.

“Our new people have been fabulous. There’s been a seamless transition, so we are basically stronger than ever right now.”

“Most of them have experience, the vast majority do,” said Lowrie.

Typically a rehearsal schedule for a musical, from start to finish, is 10 weeks. In that regard, Mamma Mia is unprecedented in Theatre Tillsonburg history.